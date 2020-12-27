Asim Riaz spills beans on why he refused to go inside Bigg Boss 14 house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIMRIAZ77.OFFICIAL Asim Riaz spill beans on why he refused to go to the Bigg Boss-14 house

Model turned actor Asim Riaz, who shot to fame with the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 13, recently revealed that he was offered an opportunity to be a part of the ongoing season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. However, he turned it down.

In the ongoing season, three ex-contestants including Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan from previous seasons were invited to play the role of Tofani seniors. Ever since there were speculations that Asim Riaz was also offered to join the Bigg Boss-14 house.

Recently, Asim disclosed the truth while talking to a media portal Bollywood Bubble and said why he turned down the offer, Asim Riaz who was recently seen in Veham revealed, "Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it's like I don't want to go back."

"This is not the right time for me to go. I thought I have just recovered and done well in my life. If I get a chance I will go. But at that time when I was offered, I wasn’t ready to be very honest," Bigg Boss 13 runner up added.

On the work front, Asim has appeared in many music videos. He was last seen in the music video for Armaan Malik's 'Veham.' He also did a few music videos with his girlfriend, actress Himanshi Khurrana, whom he met in Bigg Boss 13 house.