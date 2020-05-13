Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHANEGI Asha Negi finally opens up about breakup with Pavitra Rishta co-star Rithvik Dhanjani

Popular television couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani broke the heart of their fans when the reports of their breakup started doing rounds. The adorable duo who worked together in the popular show Pavitra Rishta was in a six-year-long relationship with each other. However, things turned sour between the two and they decided to take a break to check if things can work out any further. For quite some time they have been mum about the same but their social media posts hinted about something wrong. Well, now it seems that things will be clear for their fans as the actress has now broken her silence on the same and revealed that she does not want to talk about her personal life in public.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Asha said, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies." She also revealed that she would not like to talk about it in public and will keep her bond like that, Talking further Asha exclaimed, "I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life."

Image Source : TWITTER Asha and Rithvik in Pavitra Rishta

Well, that's that! Another sad news in the year 2020 has been confirmed!

Their splitsville came as a shock for fans who were eagerly waiting for the news of their wedding. Yes, there were previous reports which stated that the two were planning to tie the knot this year, however, they always remained mum about the same. Talking about their break up, it is being said that their close friends are aware of it, and reportedly the parted ways before Rithvik took a trip to Spain.

Rithvik haven't spoken as of now but a few days back posted two stories which were love notes of 'unconditional love' and why he cannot 'go back to normal.' The first picture had the quote, "To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love" while the second one read, "Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITHVIKDHANJANI Rithvik's social media post

On the professional front, Asha made her digital debut last year with Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi and the second season for the same has been released a few weeks back and is enjoying great response from the audience. Her debut film Ludo supposed to release in early 2020, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, it was postponed.

Baarish and Baarish 2 trailer:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage