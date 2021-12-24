Arjun Bijlani tests COVID positive, asks fans to keep him in prayers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANI Arjun Bijlani

Actor Arjun Bijlani on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 39-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram and said that currently he has mild symptoms. "This how corona sings to you and your expression when you know you're positive!! #ekmainaurekktu Mild symptoms, isolated in my room taking good care of myself.

"Keep me in your prayers #feelkaroreelkaro. please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all," Bijlani wrote in the post.

Last year, Bijlani's wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan had tested positive for the coronavirus. They both had later recovered.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' fame was announced as the new host of talent based reality show, 'India's Got Talent' this month. With Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir roped in as judges, Arjun Bijlani stepped in as show's host. However, it is yet to see how the makers will be handling the situation now.

Earlier, sharing excitement on hosting 'India's Got Talent', Arjun in a statement said: "I am elated to have received the opportunity to host such a prestigious show like 'India's Got Talent'. Moreover, my excitement has been doubled because I would be sharing the same platform like our amazing panel of judges."

"I have been such a big fan of Shilpa maam and Kirron maam, it's surreal that I would be interacting with them on 'India's Got Talent'. I hope the viewers enjoy the show as much as all of us and I wish the participants all the best as they give it their all to win the grand trophy," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,179 new coronavirus cases including 23 Omicron variant ones and 17 deaths, the state health department said.

--with agency inputs