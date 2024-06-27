Anupamaa Spoiler: Can Shruti stop Anuj from bringing Anu back in his life using Aadhya's emotions?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Upcoming twists in 'Anupama' serial

Rupali Ganguly as Anupama and Gaurav Khanna as Anuj in the serial 'Anupamaa' has been in talks since it started. Every episode of the show has some interesting scenes in it. So far, you had seen after that cockroach incident in America, Anu came back to India for Titu-Dimpy's wedding. Although, Anu decides to find know about the person who did that and expose that person to regain what she lost. In America, Shruti gets tensed after Anuj along with Aadhya also leaves for India to attend the wedding. She has the fear of Anu and Anuj coming back together when they meet in India. Aadhya is told to check on both of them regarding this. Also, Gulati and Rahul change in the get-up of caterers for Dimpy's wedding. On the other hand, the fact will come in front of light that they both were the ones to add cockroach in the biryani, made by Anu.

Anuj gets to know about this and he tells Shruti he would now inquire from the food critic, Ms Smith, the reason for being in a hurry to complain about the food made by Anu. Shruti wanted Spice and Chutney to close down and she was the one who asked Ms Smith to do all this acting. This makes her worried about what if Anuj gets to know about the truth. Shruti wanted after the closing down of Spice and Chutney, Anu go back to India as she lost everything.

Anuj tries to bring Anu back into his life while Shruti seems not to give up easily. Later, Shruti too comes to India and gets irritated after seeing Anu and Anuj coming close to each other. Shortly, Anuj will see Shruti talking to Ms Smith as she also comes to India. He becomes suspicious of Ms Smith calling Shruti. But, Anu comes to know the truth about Ms Smith and Shruti decides not to say anything because she doesn't want to hurt the feelings of Anu and Anuj.

Yashdeep asks Anu to expose Shruti because what she did was not right as he also comes to know about the truth. Unluckily, Anuj hears this conversation and confronts Shruti. He gets angry at her for all that she did.

Rajan Shahi's Anupama, upcoming episodes to be interesting as the viewers will see Shruti breaking down and telling the reason for why she did all this as she was jealous of seeing Anu and Anuj getting together.