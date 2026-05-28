Ankita Lokhande wears hijab during Abu Dhabi holiday with Vicky Jain, gets trolled

New Delhi:

Ankita Lokhande is currently vacationing in Abu Dhabi with husband Vicky Jain and has been sharing glimpses from the trip on social media. From fun outings to cosy moments together, the actor has been posting several pictures and videos from their getaway. However, some of her recent photos have sparked online trolling after Ankita was seen wearing a hijab and visiting a mosque during the trip. While some backed her, others questioned her.

Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for wearing hijab

Ankita Lokhande shared several photos from her travel diaries to Abu Dhabi. While some of the photos in her carousel had her in a dress, she was seen wearing a hijab in others. Vicky was also a part of all her hijab pictures. In the caption, she wrote, "Just a little Abu Dhabi love from my camera roll Exploring, laughing & making memories." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE)Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

What social media users write?

In the comment box, a section of social media users trolled her and wrote, "Isko kyo pehnana apne kya jarurat pade h iski", "hizab kyo pehna". Some backed her saying, "Its basically a dress code to enter the premises of mosque just as we have a dress code for entering the temples", and others.

Ankita Lokhande's work front

Ankita Lokhande began her film career with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019 and later appeared in films like Baaghi 3, The Last Coffee and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. On television, she became a household name with Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014 and remains one of her most popular shows. Over the years, she has also been part of reality and entertainment shows including India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Ek Thhi Naayka, Smart Jodi, Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment.

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