Akshay Kumar to host 'Wheel of Fortune'; Sony TV announces Indian version of global game show Akshay Kumar is set to host the Indian edition of the global game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’, which will air on Sony Television and stream on Sony LIV.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to bring the award-winning American game show Wheel of Fortune to Indian screens. Sony Television announced the show on Friday via Instagram. The show will be hosted by Akshay Kumar and can be streamed on Sony Television and the Sony LIV platform.

For the unversed, Wheel of Fortune is the world’s most popular TV game show. It has won several accolades, including 8 Emmy Awards, and has been adapted in more than 40 countries. Read on for more details.

Akshay Kumar to host 'Wheel of Fortune' India

Sharing the announcement poster, Sony TV’s Instagram handle wrote, "World’s Most Popular TV Game Show says Namaste to India. #WheelOfFortune - hosted by @akshaykumar Exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV (sic)."

Social media users have shared their reactions to the announcement of the show. One user commented, "Gonna surely watch this (sic)." Another added, "Can't wait for this guru ji (sic)." So far, the post has garnered more than 8 thousands likes.

Akshay Kumar's work front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in courtroom comedy drama, Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. He has several projects in the pipeline which includes Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3. For the unversed, Priyadarshan's directorial Bhooth Bangla will hit the big screens on April 2, 2026. It features Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday trailer not released with Avatar: Fire and Ash, fans disappointed