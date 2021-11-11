Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAVITAKAUSHIK After Madhuri Dixit's son, Kavita Kaushik donates hair for wig making for cancer patients. Watch video

A few days back Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's younger son Ryan donated his hair to the Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day. The video of the young boy getting his hair chopped at a salon went viral on the internet. Well now, another celebrity has come forward for the social cause and she's none other than FIR actress Kavita Kaushik. Yes, that's true! TV star Kavita got her long hair chopped, and decided to put them to good use. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a video in which she can be seen getting a haircut at a salon, and holding a bunch of her cut tresses. Further, in the caption, she declared that she will be donating this hair "for wig making for cancer patients".

She wrote, "And this goes for donation for wig making for cancer patients! Aur mera naya look ? wait karo yaar." Have a look at the same here:

Fans and fellow members of the film and television industry flooded the post with likes and comments. "Hey Queen, you dropped your (crown emoji)," a social media user wrote. To this, Kavita wrote a savage response, "Didn't drop just Tossed it for the wannabes to play with." Comedian Bharti Singh dropped a bunch of clapping hand emoticons in the comments section.

Coming back to Madhuri's son, his video was shared by the 'Dhak Dhak' girl herself who wrote alongside, "NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES..... But mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision. As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud. @drneneofficial."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita, who rose to fame with her role in the television series 'F.I.R.', was last seen in the TV show 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi'. She was even a part of Bigg Boss 14 where her ugly banter with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik captured attention.