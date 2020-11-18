Ab main kisi ki sagi nahin: Jasmin Bhasin as she supports Rahul Vaidya over 'friend' Rubina Dilaik in BB14

Image Source : PR FETCHED Jasmin Bhasin supports Rahul Vaidya over friend Rubina Dilaik for the captaincy task

Maintaining the tag line 'Ab scene paltega', tables have turned inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and two best friends seemed to have parted ways. Yes, we are talking about none other than-- Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik. The housemates are divided into two teams over Rahul Vaidya and Rubina's race to be the next captain. Team Rahul has to make black hearts while team Rubina has to make red hearts. In the task, contestant Aly Goni has decided to support Rahul and it seems that Jasmin too has joined him.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin, however tries to destroy the red hearts which belonged to team Rubina as she says, we 'Ab main kisi ki sagi nahin'.

Later, Abhinav Shukla goes on to destroy Rahul's hearts and Aly Goni follows him to destroy the red hearts. Both of them get aggressive during the task. On the other hand, Rahul is heard saying, 'Karara jawaab milega.' While Nikki Tamboli says, 'Yeh task aisa hai hi, kisi par bharosa mat karo.'

In the task, Rahul and Rubina are the Raja and Rani, while the other contestants are their servants. The starting of the promo shows, Rahul, Aly and Jaan Kumar Sanu plotting a game plan. On the other hand, Rubina is hatching another plan with her husband Abhinav, as the latter says "Ali merko aur terko (Rubina) ko threat samjhte hain."

Dropping the promo, ColorsTv questions "Kya @rahulvaidyarkv ki captaincy ki khaatir, @alygoni aur @jasminbhasin2806 ki @rubinadilaik se dosti ho jayegi kamzor?"

With Aly and Jasmin taking Rahul Vaidya's side, let's see how Rubina and Abhinav will react to it in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14.