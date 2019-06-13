Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
Throwback Thursday: Kapil Sharma gets uneasy as Mukti Mohan flirts with him in Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo

Mukti Mohan shared an old video from Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo which shows Kapil Sharma in a hilarious state. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 10:46 IST
Kapil Sharma never missed an opportunity to flirt with Bollywood actresses especially Deepika Padukone wheneve they are on his show. But did you know, that Sharma once felt uneasy in the presence of women around him. An old video shared by Mukti Mohan shows a very different side of Kapil Sharma. She shared an old clipping of comedy show Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, where she was paired with Kapil Sharma. In the video, Mukti first introduces herself in a slapstick manner, then moves to Kapil and grabs him by his tie. This makes the ace comedian fumble and forget his lines. 

Sharing the video, Mukti Mohan wrote, "Unlike Viral videos, or an edited movie, you only laugh at the joke once and it gets lighter and lighter and lighter till it's not funny anymore. But someone who knows kisse, kahaaniyaan, sur, taal, aur nabz padhke- sache dil se- logon ke dilon tak poochna..Aaj bhi without a doubt it is YOU.. Love you Paaji, I am fortunate that i shared 25 such acts with Kapil Paaji abhi bhi hassi nikal jaati hai inki baatein sunke !! Thank you. Aapki Mukti".

Mukti Mohan is a popular dancer and is a sister to Dance India Dance winner Shakti Mohan. The comedian soon took notice of the Instagram post and replied, "Thank u mutki. M always so proud of u .. thank u for the beautiful n kind words .. lots of love."

Both Mukti and Kapil Sharma look unrecognizable in the old video. The show Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo was then judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. The show was hosted by Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani. 

