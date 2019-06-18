Image Source : TWITTER This Indian TV show has a connection with HBO series Game Of Thrones

The popular HBO series "Game of Thrones" ended almost a month ago but the fans are still not over with the same. Recently a fan drew a connection between a scene from an Indian TV show titled as "Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga" and the sequence of Arya Stark from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' international show GOT.

The third episode of the finale season of "GoT" saw Arya Stark coming out of the darkness and killing the Night King with the dagger. The scene was hailed by some, while some fans criticized the sequence and created a pool of memes on social media.

A user on the website Reddit shared a video from an episode of "Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga" and drew a comparison between the two scenes.

In the video, a skeleton is jumping at the lead actor and trying to attack him but the hero saves himself by grabbing the skeleton by its bones and stabbing it with a weapon. It is reminiscent of the killing scene of the Night King in "Game of Thrones".

The video, which is now doing the rounds on the Internet, has left netizens in splits, with many saying that Indian makers have copied a scene from the "Game of Thrones", while a section of social media users felt that the scene from "Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga" may have inspired the makers of the international show.

-With IANS inputs