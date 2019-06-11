Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Nach Baliye 9 Promo Out: After The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan produces this dance reality show

Nach Baliye 9 dropped its first look promo on Monday. Though the contestants have not been revealed, it's confirmed that the show is coming back on TV.

New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2019 14:20 IST
It's finally here. After several reports of the show getting cancelled, Nach Baliye 9 is finally hapenning. The upcoming season will be produced by Salman Khan and on Monday, the first look promo of the dance reality show has been dropped. Initially, there were rumours that Nach Baliye 9 has been kept on backburner by the channel heads. Fast forward to now, Nach Baliye 9 is happening and coming very soon on your television. In the promo video, it shows the silhoutte figures of celebrity couples dancing on the theme song. 

Though, the Nach Baliye anthem has been kept the same but revamped a bit to go with the current taste. While sharing the video, the channel wrote, "Guess what's the next happening thing!!! #NachBaliye9!! Stay tuned for more! #New #NewPromo #NewPost#DanceShow #Dance'

This time, Nach Baliye will also feature some estranged couples apart from the lovebirds. Ex-couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic are reported to be participating in the show. 

Other couples who will be participating in Nach Baliye 9 are Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and Melvin Louis-Sana Khan. Earlier there were rumours that Bepannaah actress Jennifer Winget will host the show but neither the makers nor the actress has confirmed the reports. The judges have not been finalised as yet. The last season of Nach Baliye was won by Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya. 

