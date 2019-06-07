Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee aces iconic hair flip by the pool. See pictures 

While Hina Khan was celebrating Eid with her family and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, another Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee is getting playful by the pool. When the heat wave is at its peak in India, Nivi of Kasautii aka Pooja has resorted to a private pool party to cool herself down. She recently shared few pictures from the pool on her social media profile. For those who don't know, Pooja Banerjee is a national level swimmer. Her love for swimming is not hidden from the world as she shares pictures often from her swimming sessions.

Pooja Banerjee calls herself a water baby. In fact, her Instagram profile picture also has her taking a dip in a pool. Her Instagram bio reads, "#wanderer #bluemermaid"

In one of the pictures, she's seen acing the iconic hair flip post which is quite popular on Instagram. And guess what, she has nailed it to every bit. She wrote, "#warerbaby #bluemermaid #favouritepose #poojabanerjee #niveditabasu #kasautiizindagiikay2 #sheingals tap for credits.."

Earlier, pictures of Pooja Banerjee chilling with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan were doing rounds on the internet. The pictures also shunned the rumours that Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes don't get along on Kasautii sets.

Fans have even come up with Komolika, Prerna and Nivedita dolls adding to the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 frenzy. Talking about it, Pooja Banerjee told TOI, "People were also commenting that dolls should be made in our swimming costume pics. Having a doll on us, it’s a huge compliment and we are happy to receive all the love. It’s amazing how fans notice every tiny detail, from jewellery to nose pins to saris… we are grateful that the efforts we are putting in, is getting noticed.”

Earlier, she revealed that she and her husband Sandeep have started their own swimming coaching in Mumbai.