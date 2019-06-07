Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee aces iconic hair flip by the pool. See pictures 

Pooja Banerjee calls herself a water baby. In fact, her Instagram profile picture also has her taking a dip in a pool. Her Instagram bio reads, "#wanderer #bluemermaid"
In one of the pictures, she's seen acing the iconic hair flip post which is quite popular on Instagram. And guess what, she has nailed it to every bit. She wrote, "#warerbaby #bluemermaid #favouritepose #poojabanerjee #niveditabasu #kasautiizindagiikay2 #sheingals tap for credits.."
View this post on Instagram
Did anyone say #MondayMorningBlues??? Well I like my Mondays to be a color pallet.. 📸- @shreephotostudio swim suit- @sheinofficial @shein_in Use my special discount code pooaQ2 and enjoy ₹200 off orders over ₹2000 The coupon code is valid till June 30th, 2019. #sheingals #poojabanerjee #niveditabasu #kasautiizindagiikay2 #bluemermaid
Earlier, pictures of Pooja Banerjee chilling with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan were doing rounds on the internet. The pictures also shunned the rumours that Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes don't get along on Kasautii sets.
Fans have even come up with Komolika, Prerna and Nivedita dolls adding to the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 frenzy. Talking about it, Pooja Banerjee told TOI, "People were also commenting that dolls should be made in our swimming costume pics. Having a doll on us, it’s a huge compliment and we are happy to receive all the love. It’s amazing how fans notice every tiny detail, from jewellery to nose pins to saris… we are grateful that the efforts we are putting in, is getting noticed.”
Earlier, she revealed that she and her husband Sandeep have started their own swimming coaching in Mumbai.