Is Kushal Tandon dating Ridhima Pandit? Former Bigg Boss contestant clears the air with social media post

Kushal Tandon has always been in the news even after Bigg Boss 7 got over. The actor was making headlines for his relationship with BB 7 winner Gauahar Khan. After the reality show, he featured in a Rahat Fatehi Ali Khan music video with Gauahar and also in a TV show Beyhadh opposite Jennifer Winget. While Kushal has kept a low profile soon after his breakup, this didn't stop the rumour mongers from speculating about his personal life. Recently, reports were doing in media that Ridhima Pandit and Kushal Tandon have broken up. Rumours of their link up began when the duo started working on ALT Balaji web series Hum.

According to the grapevine, all's not well between Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit. They have unfollowed each other on social media and also deleted each other's pictures.

However, this piece of news didn't go down well with Kushal Tandon. Known for his straightforward ways, the actor wrote a clarification on social media while slamming the media houses for carrying such stories.

He wrote, "An indispensable prerequisite for a breakup is an existing relationship. To the best of my knowledge, I have been single for over a couple of years."

Despite the clarification, one cannot fail to notice that Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit have deleted each other's pictures from social media. Kushal threw a surprise party for Ridhima which set the rumour mills churning.

While talking to India Today, Kushal Tandon confirmed that he's not dating anyone anymore. He said, "I get linked to every girl I meet or talk to or put Instagram pic with. I have been linked to Ankita (Lokhande), Gauahar (Khan), Ridhima, Karishma Sharma, everybody. If I put the pic of a wall, I might be dating it. In reality, I don't believe in the concept of dating anymore. I am 33, and I last officially dated a person when I was 28."