Dipika Kakar changes her name on Twitter. Deets inside

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar, who is currently being seen in Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as an actress has changed her name on Twitter. The TV actress who shot to fame with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka is now Dipika Kakar Ibrahim on micro-blogging site. Dipika got married to Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. This is Dipika's second marriage after her spilt with Raunak Mehta in 2015. The duo, who met on the sets on Sasural Simar Ka got married at the ancestral home of Shoaib in Bhopal. Dipika converted to Islam and took the name Faiza before the wedding.

Shoaib and Dipika often share pictures with each other on social media. They manage to spend some quality time with each other amidst their hectic schedule. Recently, the actress gave us a glimpse of some adorable moments she spent with her hubby. Dipika shared a video of herself chilling on a hammock and wrote, ''Yes, he is the sweetest and I’m the LUCKIEST.” She even shared a couple of photos on Twitter. Have a look.

On a related note, Dipika and Karan V Grover's chemistry in Sandiip Sikand's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is getting thumbs up from fans. Soon, Dipika's Bigg Boss 12 rival Romil Chaudhary will also enter the show. Romil took to social media to share his first scene and wrote, ''Meet Karan Khanna. 80 % devil 20 % angel. Totally down to earth''.

For unversed, Dipika and Romil were arch-rivals inside Bigg Boss. In fact, they disliked each other so much that the actress even vowed to never meet him again after Bigg Boss. However, Romil after joining the show said that Dipika has been cooperative and kind enough during the shoot. ''I know Dipika Kakar had said in all her interviews that she would not like to meet me after Bigg Boss, but she had also mentioned that if ever we meet she will be nice to me. Dipika is a lovely lady and she is very helpful. Whenever we are on sets and I get stuck while doing a scene she helps me out. She has become a family now and is very graceful. I feel very lucky to have got a chance to work with her in a project as she is a very talented and a senior actress," Romil told TOI.