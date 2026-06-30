Gabriel Martinelli's late goal propels Brazil to FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 after fiery clash with Japan

Houston:

In one of the most thrilling clashes in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil knocked Japan out of the tournament. The sides took on Japan in the round of 32 stage of the competition at Houston Stadium, and throughout the game, the two sides looked equally matched.

Japan took the early lead in the game, but thanks to Casemiro, Brazil equalised and started to weigh heavily on Japan. The five-time champions maintained pressure throughout the game after their first goal; Japan held on until the end, but it was a sensational goal by Gabriel Martinelli that helped Brazil knock Japan out.

While Japan was taking the game into extra time, Martinelli scored with just 30 seconds left in the game, breaking millions of Japanese hearts as Brazil showed why they are one of the biggest teams in international football as they secured their place in the round of 16 stage of the competition. The side will be facing either the Ivory Coast or Norway in the next round of the tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti had Brazil’s plans mapped out ahead of Japan clash

Before the clash against Japan, Carlo Ancelotti had come forward and talked about how he would not be falling for Japan’s mind games; he showed belief in Brazil’s capabilities and how he is not focusing on external factors.

"I won't repeat what others say. We're focused on the match, on the opponent's qualities, on preparing well to avoid problems. That's what match preparation is about. We're not doing what they call in England 'mind games.' How do you say it in Portuguese? Mind games. We're not going there,” Ancelotti was quoted as saying by ESPN before the game.

Furthermore, he also talked about Neymar’s availability for the clash, who did not play a single minute against Japan. "Neymar has progressed very well. I think he improved a lot last week. It's a shame he couldn't train the whole time he was with us. He can play more than 15 minutes. He's in good shape. But it depends a lot on the game context and how things develop tomorrow,” he said.

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