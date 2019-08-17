Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
Aditya Narayan to host Indian Idol 11

Aditya Narayan shared a photo of himself with the contestants of Indian Idol season 11.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2019 15:50 IST
Aditya Narayan 

Singer-anchor Aditya Narayan has been roped in to host the upcoming season of the popular singing-based reality TV show, "Indian Idol". "Ek nayi shuruat. Happy to share that I will be hosting 'Indian Idol 11'. Wish me luck," Aditya confirmed on Instagram. 

एक नयी शुरुआत! Happy to share that I’ll be hosting Indian Idol 11. Wish me luck 🙏🏼❤️ #IndianIdol @sonytvofficial

Along with the post, he uploaded a photograph in which he can be seen posing with candidates from the audition process.

The previous seasons of "Indian Idol" were anchored by various celebrities including Hussain Kuwajerwala, Mini Mathur, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi and Maniesh Paul.

