Ace of Space 2: Baseer Ali loses control, first nominations and much more!

The Season 2 of MTV Ace of Space has kick-started with a bang! Three days into this epic journey and the viewers are all set to witness the dynamics changing and new equations being formed. But, all with the right mix of drama, fights, and emotions! With the distinction between haves and have-nots made, the contestants are have begun their planning and plotting to turn their fortunes in the show.

While Baseer Ali lost his cool and is grabbing all the attention of the house guests, Deepak Thakur is seen having his own way of creating conversations and strategically playing his own cards. The Tik Tok star, Akshay Kakkar confesses how he has always been criticized and looked down upon for his effeminate behavior. Amidst all this, the contestants are bonding and in the process of finding their own comfort zones in the house.

And all of this, not without a twist of nominations! Mastermind Vikas Gupta is all set to announce the nominations for this week, preparing the contestants for the first vidaai from the Ace of Space house. As the politics unfold, it will be interesting to see where the loyalties lie and who nominates whom in the Mastermind’s house in the first week! The game has just begun, stay tuned!

