Image Source : TWITTER Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika to stop Kartik from remarrying Naira?

Love is in the air once again and fans are simply in awe of Kartik and Naira's reunion in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo has expressed their love for one another and is all set to remarry once again. Yes! Kaira remarriage is happening finally. However, Vedika is super upset and jealous to see Kartik and Naira getting close to one another. Will she let the marriage happen or is she planning something evil? See the video below to know more: