End of road for Vedika in serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Vedika's character will come to an end in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Looks like things are finally going to fall in place for Kartik and Naira. The only obstacle in way of their remarriage, Vedika decides to leave them in their own world after Karik confronts her about her lies of being a kidney donor. So, Kartik and Naira decided to elope together and packed their marriage to leave but while they were about to leave, Vedilka comes there and stops them from leaving. Seeing this Kartik loses his cools and tells Vedika that he and Naira have known about her lies for a long time but decided to keep mum about it. Kartik shows medical reports that prove Vedika did not donate her kidney.

After this, Vedika decided to leave Kartik and Naira in their life and chooses to exit. Vedika's character will now come to end in the serial as Karik and Naira are set to get married again. Meanwhile, reports coming in suggest that the show may soon take a leap after which Kairav will be a grown-up boy.