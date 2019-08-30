Telly stars glitter at launch party of Zee TV show Haiwan. Watch video

Launch party of Zee TV show Haiwan

After the grand success of Naagin, daily soaps makers wanted to cash in on supernatural elements. As a result, a couple of shows made their ways to our TV screens. Vish, Divya Drishti and Nazar are already having a good run and now Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch new show Haiwan: The Monster. The Zee TV show will feature Param Singh, Ankit Mohan and Ridhima Pandit in pivotal roles.

The show was launched in a grand manner and several TV stars marked their presence. Anjum Shaikh, Hiten Tejwani, Heli Daruwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar among others attended the event. Haiwan is all set to go air from August 31. Check out the video below: