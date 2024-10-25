Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped: Woman Attacks Him at Love Reddy Screening for Playing Villain

Follow us on Image Source : X Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by a woman at ‘Love Reddy’ premiere.

In a shocking incident that has stirred significant outrage, Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy was assaulted during a screening of the new film Love Reddy in Hyderabad. The altercation occurred when a woman stormed the stage after the film’s cast interacted with the audience, visibly upset over Ramaswamy’s villainous role in the movie.

The incident

Footage from the event shows the woman charging onto the stage, where Ramaswamy and his co-stars were present. Without warning, she slapped Ramaswamy and grabbed him by the collar, demanding to know why he had caused a rift between the film’s lead characters, played by Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishnaveni. The actor appeared stunned by the unexpected aggression, while fellow cast members and security personnel quickly intervened to protect him.

Reports indicate that the woman expressed her anger towards Ramaswamy's character, who played a pivotal role in creating conflict between the lead couple. Witnesses overheard her vocally questioning the actor about his on-screen decisions, underscoring a troubling blurring of lines between fiction and reality.

Social media reaction

The incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting a flurry of reactions. Many users condemned the attack, emphasising the need to differentiate between "real" and "reel." Others speculated whether the incident was staged for publicity, with comments such as “Scripted for free promotion” and “Aunty got confused between reel and real.”

Some commenters even found humour in the situation, suggesting that Ramaswamy’s acting was so convincing that it incited genuine anger. One user joked, “What do women want with Vanga after watching Animal?” while another quipped, “Man’s acting was so good that auntie couldn’t hold her anger,” complete with laughing emojis.

Context of film

Love Reddy, which was released on October 18, is described as an old-school romantic film directed by Smaran Reddy. While the film has received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, Ramaswamy’s performance as the antagonist evidently struck a chord with some viewers, leading to this unprecedented confrontation.

As the incident unfolds, it raises important questions about audience reactions to film characters and the responsibility of viewers to separate on-screen drama from real-life consequences. While the entertainment industry often sees passionate fan reactions, this incident serves as a reminder of the boundaries that should not be crossed. The debate continues as fans and critics discuss the implications of the assault and what it means for the portrayal of characters in cinema.