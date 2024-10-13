Who is 33-year-old Tamil actress Oviya Helen, whose MMS controversy created stir on social media?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Who is 33-year-old Tamil actress Oviya Helen

The name of some actresses and social media influencers often remains a topic of discussion regarding viral MMS videos. However, no one knows how much truth is there in them. At this time, the famous South Cinema actress Oviya Helen is constantly making headlines, the reason for which is being told to be a viral MMS video. It is being claimed that that video viral on social media is of Oviya. Let us know who she is and in which films she has appeared.

Who is actress Oviya?

South Cinema actress Oviya Helen originally belonged to Tamil cinema. Her real name is Helson Nelson, but she is known as Oviya by her stage name. She has been active as an actress in the Tamil film industry since 2009.

Oviya's Instagram photo

But she keeps striking fans' hearts with her killer looks on social media every day. Currently, Oviya has become a topic of discussion due to the viral MMS video on social media. However, Jagran does not confirm whether that private viral video is of Oviya or not.

Oviya is famous for these movies

14 years ago, Oviya entered the world of acting through a Malayalam film called Kangaroo. 2 years later, she turned to Tamil cinema and since then, she has worked in many films in her career. Let us know the names of some of her major films-

Nallaai Namadhe (Tamil)

Putthumukhangal (Malayalam)

Karataka (Kannada)

Marina (Malayalam)

Pullivaal (Tamil)

Apart from this, Oviya also entered Hindi cinema in the year 2015 with the film Yeh Ishq Sarfira. However, her acting did not work much in Bollywood.

Oviya has also appeared in Bigg Boss

Apart from being an actress, Oviya has also worked in reality shows on the small screen. In the year 2017, Oviya appeared as a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil. In this show, Oviya impressed everyone with her brilliant game. Let us tell you that it was the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which was hosted by veteran film actor Kamal Haasan. Apart from this, Oviya appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

