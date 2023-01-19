Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 6: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's latest Telugu film maintains pace

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Still from Waltair Veerayya

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 6: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's latest Telugu film is having a successful run at the ticket window. As it gets closer to a week of its release, the film has managed to enter the prestigious Rs 100 Cr club. Released during the festive occasion of Pongal the film has been showered with a lot of love by the audience/. On the sixth day too, it minted decent numbers.

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Report

Released a day after Nandumuri Balakrishna aka Balayya's -- as the actor is popularly known -- Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya has managed to pull the audience to the theatres. As per early trade reports, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's film earned phenomenal numbers on the sixth day of its release, January 18. Waltair Veerayya minted close to Rs 9 crore on Day 6, taking the total collection of the film close to Rs 110 crore.

About Waltair Veerayya

The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.

