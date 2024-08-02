Vijay Deverakonda's first look from spy thriller 'VD12' UNVEILED, Check here

Follow us on Image Source : X VD12 will release next year.

Vijay Deverakonda's first look from his 12th film as a lead, which is tentatively titled VD12 is finally unveiled. Taking to his X (previously called Twitter) account, Vijay treated his fans with his character poster from Gowtam Tinnauri's directorial wherein he can be seen in a never seen before avatar. Along with the poster, the actor also announced the release date of his next. ''His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025,'' he wrote along with the poster.

Check it out:

In the poster, Vijay can be seen soaked in blood and looking fierce in short hair. He is also seen screaming out loud in the poster. The film is set to hit the big screens on March 28 next year.

About the film

A film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National-award winning sports drama Jersey, as the Shraddha Srinath-starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

This will be the first collaboration between Vijay and the director. The film will mark the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Kiran Kola.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD in a special cameo role as Arjuna. Apart from this, he is also feature in a tentatively titled flick SVC59. On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's birthday on Thursday, the makers of SVC59 dropped the first glimpse.

The poster has an action-packed vibe as Vijay is seen holding a machete. The mass dialogue imprinted on the poster adds to the intensity.

