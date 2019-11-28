South Indian Stars who made headlines in 2019: Vijay Devarakonda, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others

Top South Indian actors who made headlines in year 2019

South Indian films and stars are no less than Bollywood when it comes to making moolah on the box office. Films from down south are not just limited to South India but are immensely popular pan India and across the world. The craze of South Indian films and stars is such that the Hindi filmmakers are eager to cast Southern stars in their film. As 2019 comes to an end we look back to make a list of actors from the south who made quite a buzz

Vijay Devarakonda

2019 has undoubtedly been great for Telugu star Vijay Devrakonda. His superhit Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor. And Oh boy it was a massive ht and suddenly everyone wanted to know and see more of Vijay. The Arjun Reddy star was even approached by Karan Johar to feature in the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. Vijay who had already featured in the original Dear Comrade turned down the offer, the actor has also created buzz because of his interviews and statements, and we can’t wait to see him in Bollywood.

Rajinikanth

How can you not mention about Rajnikanth when you are talking about South Indian cinema or stars. Apart from his moves in the domain of Politics, Rajnikanth also made the news because of his films. His last release Petta that released in January roared at the box office and collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu rules over the hearts of his fans and he is surely one of the biggest stars in South Indian films. In Maharshi that released this, Mahesh Babu played the character of a rich businessman who returns to his homeland to help the poor and audience loved him in the film and it was declared a superhit. Mahesh Babu has been on the list of Bollywood producers for quite some time now but the actor is yet to make his entry in Bollywood and we are waiting for it. If you are listening to Mahesh Babu.

Thalapathy Vijay

The star power of Vijay Thalapathy can be estimated by the number of views of his latest release Bigil’s trailer. The film became the second most liked trailer of an Indian film on YouTube and when the sports drama finally made its way to the box office it shattered collection records. The film earned over Rs 200 crore and was declared a box office super hit

Prabhas

Bahubali star Prabhas’s latest Saaho that featured him performing power-packed action, the film that many languages including Hindi and Telugu performed exceedingly well at the box office. Despite the mixed reviews from the critics, Prabhas’s star power helped the film to become one of the highest grosses of the year.