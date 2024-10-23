The Raja Saab: Prabhas-starrer locks release date, makers unveil new poster on actor's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Raja Saab's new poster.

On the occasion of Prabhas' 45th birthday, the actor finally announced the release date of his upcoming flick titled The Raja Saab. Along with the release date announcement, Prabhas also unveiled a new poster of himself. In the poster, he is seen in a rowdy avatar, sitting on a high back throne chair with a cigar in his mouth. As per the post, The Raja Saab will hit the big screens on April 10 next year.

See the post:

A day ahead of Prabhas' birthday, the makers of the film shared another poster featuring the actor in a stylist avatar. In the picture, he was seen donning a checkered shirt over a t-shirt.

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and has an electrifying score by Thaman S. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film is set for a grand theatrical release next year in five languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film also features an ensemble cast such as Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam.

Prabhas was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also part of the film.