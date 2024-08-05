Thangalaan makers to host a special screening for KGF star Yash, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thangalaan makers to host a screening for Yash?

In a turn of events, the creators of the eagerly awaited film Thangalaan are planning a special screening event for Rocking Star Yash, the acclaimed star of the KGF franchise. This gesture underscores the film’s compelling backstory, which is rooted in the historical Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), the very setting brought to life in Yash's blockbuster series. Thangalaan immerses viewers in the rich gold mining heritage of Kolar, a world familiar to fans of the KGF saga. By hosting this exclusive preview for Yash, the filmmakers are not only celebrating his significant role in popularizing KGF’s narrative but also acknowledging the deep cultural and historical links between the two films.

A source close to the project revealed, “The makers of Thangalaan are organizing a special movie screening for KGF star Yash, given that the film’s backstory is inspired by the Kolar Gold Fields.”

This event will serve as a heartfelt tribute to the shared legacy and cinematic portrayal of Kolar Gold Fields, providing Yash with an opportunity to see how his iconic role has shaped and inspired new storytelling in Indian cinema. Yash’s depiction of Rocky Bhai, a resilient and ambitious figure who rises from the gritty streets of Kolar to dominate the gold mines, has deeply resonated with audiences. His portrayal has not only bolstered his stardom but also set a new standard for storytelling and character development, making the KGF franchise a monumental success and a significant milestone in cinematic history.

About the film

The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, a big name in the entertainment industry and known for films like 'Si3' and 'Thana Serndha Kootam' under its banner. Apart from Thangalan, Studio Green, known for making many blockbuster films, has another big release this year, the Suriya starrer film Kanguva. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Chiyaan Vikram starrer is set to release worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

