Taapsee Pannu shares heartfelt post after winning 'Best Actor' for Game Over at Vikatan Awards 2019

The prestigious awards of the South-- Vikatan Awards 2019 were held in Chennai yesterday and various big names of the Tamil industry made an appearance including Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, etc. Various celebrities and movies won big during the event including Asuran, Vada Chennai and 96. There was yet another winner that caught everyone's attention and she was none other than actress Taapsee Pannu who lifted the trophy of the Best Actress Award for Game Over.

Expressing her excitement and happiness on the victory, she took to her social media handle to share a picture with Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran. Captioning the Instagram photo, the actress wrote, "Before the clock strikes 12....Who would’ve thought ...Exactly 9 years later From 11th Jan 2011 to 11th Jan 2020...Some coincidences are SURREAL !."

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Film: Peranbu Best

Director: Vetrimaaran (Asuran)

Best Actor (Male): Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actor (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Game Over)

Best Story: Athiyan Athirai (Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu)

Best Screenplay: Thiagaraja Kumararaja, Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Best Dialogues: Halitha Shameem (Sillu Karupatti) and Sabarivaasan Shanmugam (KD Engira Karuppudurai)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): George Maryan (Kaithi)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Ramya Krishnan (Super Deluxe)

Best Singer (Male) – Anthony Daasan for Sodakkufrom Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Best Singer (Female) – Chinmayi for Kaathalae from 96

Best Debut Actor (Male) – Adithya Bhaskar for 96

Best Debut Actor (Female) – Raiza Wilson for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

Best Lyricist – Karthik Netha for 96

Best Child Artiste – Ditya Bhande for Lakshmi

Best Makeup Artist – Banu AR, Abdul Razzaq, LECACY FX

Best Costume Designer – Eka Lakhani

Best Choreographer – Jani Master for Gulaebaghavali

Best Stunt Choreographer – Dhilip Subbarayan for Vada Chennai, Kaala

Best Animation Visual Effects – Shankar, V Srinivas Mohan for 2.0

Best Production – Vijay Sethupathi Productions for Merku Thodarchi Malai

Best Film crew – 96

Best Entertaining Film – Kadai Kutty Singam

Most Popular Film – 2.0

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page