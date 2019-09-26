Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy second trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi shine in battlefield avatars

Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
Set in the 1850s, the film revolves around the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy (played by Chiranjeevi), who used Guerrilla techniques to revolt against the British.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2019 11:36 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

It's blockbuster written all over this Gandhi Jayanti release. Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi are set to wow you with power-packed performances in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, or so the second trailer of the movie proves. After intriguing posters and first trailer, the makers have now released the second trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the new Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer in Hindi: "Second trailer of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy... 2 Oct 2019 release in multiple languages... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaTrailer [#Hindi]".

Set in the 1850s, the film revolves around the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy (played by Chiranjeevi), who used Guerrilla techniques to revolt against the British. Amitabh Bachchan plays guru to Chiranjeevi's character. 

Watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer 2 here

The first trailer was shared by Farhan Akhtar on Twitter.

"We bring to you an untold story of grit and valour! Presenting the #SyeRaaTrailer," tweeted the Sky is Pink actor.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to release on October 2. The film will face off with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War at the Box Office.

