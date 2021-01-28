Suriya's Soorarai Pottru joins Oscars 2021 race | Where to watch online, download in HD

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJSEKARPANDIAN Suriya's Soorarai Pottru joins Oscars 2021 race

South superstar Suriya’s Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru has been pone of the top films of 2020. After getting delayed multiple times, the film premiered on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on 12th November. Fans as well as the critics were mighty impressed with the screenplay and the performances by Suriya, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurli. After receiving unmatched success, the film has added another star to its hat-- Soorarai Pottru has entered the Oscar 2021 race in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and many other categories.

On Republic Day, Soorarai Pottru's co-producer Rajsekar Pandian took to Twitter to share the big news and wrote: "Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today."

Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today 👍🏼👍🏼 @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/6Pgem7ZUSy — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 26, 2021

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is produced by Suriya and is a biographical drama on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army officer, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru Trailer:

Where to watch Soorarai Pottru online?

Soorarai Pottru is available to Amazon Prime members in India as well as in 200 countries and territories to watch online. The film released on November 12 last year.

How to download Soorarai Pottru in HD quality?

The Amazon Prime members can download Soorarai Pottru in HD quality from the streaming platform to watch it offline whenever they want.

Suriya talks about Soorarai Pottru-

"The moment I heard the script from director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment. Essaying Capt. Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product. I am glad that audiences across the world was able to watch 'Soorarai Pottru', on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecendented times.

This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience."

Vidya Balan's debut production 'Natkhat' in race for Oscars 2021

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan's award-winning short film Natkhat is in the race for Oscars 2021 as well. The film is in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category. In the short film, Vidya has not just starred but it is also her debut production. It is a story of a mother teaching her young son about gender equality and toxic misogyny. The producers took to Twitter to express how elated they are that Natkhat is in the running for Best Short Film at the Oscars.

RSVP Movies tweeted, "We made #Natkhat “to reach every corner of the earth and tell the world that change begins at home.” Elated to be in the race for the Oscars 2021 short film category!"