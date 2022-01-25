Suriya and Prakash Raj starrer 'Jai Bhim' wins huge at Film Fest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suriya and Prakash Raj starrer 'Jai Bhim' wins three awards at Film Fest

Director Tha Se Gnanavel's critically acclaimed courtroom drama, 'Jai Bhim', featuring actors Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Prakash Raj and Manikandan in the lead, has won three awards at the Ninth Noida International Film festival, 2022. The film fetched Suriya the Best Actor award and Lijomol Jose, the award for Best Actress. It also took home the award for Best Film.

On Monday, Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, the CEO of 2D Entertainment, the production house that produced the film, announced the news on twitter. He wrote "'Jai Bhim' had won the Best Film, Best Actor for Suriya and Best Actress award for Lijomol Jose at the Noida International Film Festival 2022!"

The film, which tells the moving story of an upright lawyer coming to the aid of poor, defenceless people from the Irular community who have no means to stand up to the might of an inhuman police force that seeks to exploit their helplessness and commits atrocity after atrocity on them with impunity, has been winning widespread acclaim ever since it released.

After being talked about for its subject matter and the sensible depiction of the rights of the Irular community, a scene from the movie has now been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. This makes Jai Bhim the first Tamil film to find a place in the prestigious YouTube channel of the Oscars.

The Jai Bhaim scene features in the Scene at The Academy segment of the channel. It focuses on filmmakers and artists talking about the evolution and breakdown of a scene (one or two scenes, maximum) or an element (i.e. song) in the film that captures and represents the approach to the movie.

Meanwhile, Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Earlier, it had also become the first Indian movie to get highest rating on IMDb surpassing Hollywood classic The Shawshank Redemption.