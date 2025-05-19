Suriya 46 officially begins, Mamitha Baiju joins Venky Atluri's film | Deets Inside National Award-winning actor Suriya's upcoming film 'Suriya 46' has officially started. The film was launched in Hyderabad on Monday.

South's famous actor Suriya is coming up with back-to-back films. The actor was featured in one of the most expensive films, Kanguva, last year, was seen in Retro this month. Karthik Subbaraj directorial also featured Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The National award-winning actor is constantly working on several projects. Speculations are also being made about the title of the actor's upcoming project, 'Suriya 45'. At the same time, his upcoming project 'Suriya 46' has been launched on Monday.

Suriya 46 officially begins

The actor's upcoming project 'Suriya 46' started with a grand puja in Hyderabad. Suriya's film officially hit the floor with a traditional puja ceremony on Monday. The upcoming film is being directed by Venky Atluri. Director Trivikram attended the Muhurta Puja of 'Suriya 46' as the chief guest and also formally gave the first clap to officially start the shooting of the film.

Star cast of 'Suriya 46'

The film stars Mamita Baiju as the lead actress. Apart from her, Bollywood star actress Raveena Tandon and actress Radhika Sarathkumar will play important roles. The shooting of the film is going to start on May 30.

What will be the title of 'Suriya 45'?

Various speculations are also being made about the title of 'Suriya 45'. If reports are to be believed, the title of the film may be 'Vettai Karuppu'. With this, the curiosity of the fans has also increased. However, the makers have not yet released an official confirmation about the title.

The cast and especially Suriya must be having high hopes with this film, as amid several releases, the actor is looking for the next big hit. Despite being critically acclaimed and recovering its production cost, his latest release, Retro, can't be called a superhit film. After having an average performance with Retro and an underwhelming box office collection with Kanguva, Suriya and his fans must be having high hopes with 'Suriya 45'.

