Superstar Mohanlal's first look poster from 'Aaraattu' creates a storm on social media

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal fans are super excited after the release of his first look poster from the upcoming film 'Aaraattu.' The shooting of the film has already begun and to excite the fans a bit, the makers on Sunday shared a glimpse of the actor on social media. Mohanlal, in the same, can be seen in a super stylish avatar stepping out from his car. The first look left his fans impressed for the Unnikrishnan directorial. The picture was shared by none other than the actor himself who alongside the poster wrote, "#Aaraattu first look poster." As soon as the same came out, a lot of his fans praised it with hashtags #Mohanlal and #Aaraattu on Twitter.

Have a look at the same here:

Check out how fans reacted to the same:

Mohanlal was previously shooting for Jeethu Joseph directorial crime drama 'Drishyam 2.' After he completed the first schedule of 'Aaraattu,' he shared with fans, "Joined at the sets of my new movie "Aaraattu." It is written by Udayakrishna.