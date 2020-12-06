Superstar Mohanlal's first look poster from 'Aaraattu' creates a storm on social media

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal fans are super excited after the release of his first look poster from the upcoming film 'Aaraattu.' The shooting of the film has already begun and to excite the fans a bit, the makers on Sunday shared a glimpse of the actor on social media. Mohanlal, in the same, can be seen in a super stylish avatar stepping out from his car. The first look left his fans impressed for the Unnikrishnan directorial. The picture was shared by none other than the actor himself who alongside the poster wrote, "#Aaraattu first look poster." As soon as the same came out, a lot of his fans praised it with hashtags #Mohanlal and #Aaraattu on Twitter.
Have a look at the same here:
#Aaraattu first look poster pic.twitter.com/HlUMt83AEU— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 6, 2020
Check out how fans reacted to the same:
What a poster! Awesome @Mohanlal ji! waiting for #Aaraattu and the #AaraattuFirstLook is amazing... #mohanlal Ji.✨🌟😃 https://t.co/lGO9xfIgMw— sriikaushal (@actor_srii) December 6, 2020
#Mohanlal from #Aaraattu location ✨ pic.twitter.com/cievjvIw7Q— Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) December 4, 2020
#Mohanlal Trending in India💥💥⚡#Aaraattu#AaraattuFirstLook#Drishyam2 @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/j6ydIuCJyY— Aswin Achu (@As_Wi_N) December 6, 2020
• Here Is The FL Poster Of— ఏక్ నిరంజన్ (@YuvaRajPrabhas) December 6, 2020
#Aaraattu Mass Look 👌🔥 #Lalettan @Mohanlal Sir #Mohanlal
" Best Wishes For #RebelStar Darling #Prabhas Annaya Fans... Sir pic.twitter.com/iTqf3UJHuX
Here's the much awaited First Look Poster of #Aaraattu 🔥🔥#AaraattuFirstLook#Mohanlal @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/d8yYe9qhbN— Glimpse Of Mohanlal (@glimpseofL) December 6, 2020
Without Any Official Announcements FL was relased ❤️— Gokul MFC (@Gokul_MFC) December 6, 2020
Now #Mohanlal & #Aaraattu Trending In India 🔥
Lalettan fans🔥#AaraattuFirstLook@Mohanlal #Mohanlal #Aaraattu pic.twitter.com/yZMJTEKAw3
ഇനി ലാലേട്ടന്റെ ആറാട്ട് !!! #AaraattuFirstLook #AaraattuFL #Aaraattu #Mohanlal #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/AcJlFW238X— Amal Biju (@AmalBijusin1999) December 6, 2020
മരണമാസ്സ് Item💯😍🔥🔥🔥— Sibin V Saju (@Sibin2255) December 6, 2020
ആരംഭിക്കലാമ 👊🤙💥#AaraattuFirstLook#Mohanlal #Lalettan @Mohanlal#Drishyam2 #Marakkar #Aaraattu pic.twitter.com/ZKy6hyEwIq
Mohanlal was previously shooting for Jeethu Joseph directorial crime drama 'Drishyam 2.' After he completed the first schedule of 'Aaraattu,' he shared with fans, "Joined at the sets of my new movie "Aaraattu." It is written by Udayakrishna.