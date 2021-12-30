Story behind 'RRR' title: Rajamouli reveals real reason for choosing name for Ram Charan-Jr NTR film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA RRR cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Director SS Rajamouli has revealed the reason behind titling his upcoming film 'RRR'. He will be seen as a special guest along with the film's stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. During a conversation, host Kapil Sharma asks Rajamouli to reveal the reason for naming his film 'RRR'.

Rajamouli shares: "In the beginning, we didn't know what to put the title as, so we thought we should refer to the project as 'RRR' because of - Ram Charan, Rama Rao (Jr NTR) and Rajamouli. We started putting hashtags as RRR and the response of the audience was overwhelming so we kept 'RRR' as the title."

On the show, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also revealed that Jr NTR and Ram Charan have dubbed the entire movie 'RRR' in Hindi in their own voices. Alia Bhatt mentioned: "If you must have heard the trailer, both of them (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) have dubbed the whole film in Hindi in their own voices. The audience will get an authentic experience."

During an interaction with the cast of 'RRR', Archana Puran Singh asked the Telugu actors about their fluency in Hindi and how they learnt it, to which Jr NTR said: "Hyderabad is a very Hindi-speaking city. Also during schooling, my first language was Hindi because my mom wanted me to learn this language."

"After all, it's our national language. So, it did help me. I also have a few friends from Bombay (Mumbai), technicians keep coming and there's a lot of exchange happening. Thanks to 'Bahubali' now it's become big. So, when you keep talking, slowly and slowly you start learning the language," he added.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.