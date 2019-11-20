S.S. Rajamouli signs ‘Thor’ star Ray Stevenson for RRR

SS Rajmouli has roped in Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody for his next film RRR

Babhubali director S.S. Rajmaouli is currently busy with his next project RRR. Going by the star cast of the film its sure to be another grand film. The films boast of an illustrious cast that includes names of N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. That's not all, there will also be foreign actors in this film that's set in 1920.

A tweet from the film's Twitter handle informed that Olivia Morris has been roped into the film after Daisy Edgar Jones opted out of the project. The tweet read, "Welcome aboard #OliviaMorris @OliviaMorris891! We are happy to have you play the female lead #JENNIFER. Looking forward for the shoot. #RRRMovie #RRR."

Apart from Olivia, Ray Stevenson has also been signed to play the lead antagonist in the film. Stevenson has been part of various Hollywood films that include Punisher: War Zone and The Super Hero Squad Show

#RayStevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR. pic.twitter.com/T0nZnHlMxy — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

Irish actress Alison Doody who has featured in films like A View To Kill, and Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade has also been roped in to play antagonist's character in the film

Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRR pic.twitter.com/ELNUUS0g32 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

RRR is based in the pre-independent India of 1920. The film will tell the story of freedom fighter heroes Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is set to be one of the most expensive films made in India and is budgeted at almost Rs 400 crore. The film is expected to hit the theatres in July 2020. The film is expected to release in 10 languages.