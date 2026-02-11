Sreeleela is now a doctor; actress receives MBBS degree at convocation | Watch Sreeleela has completed her MBBS degree while continuing her successful film career, with convocation videos now going viral on social media. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan.

New Delhi:

Actress Sreeleela has added another feather to her cap. The actor has completed her MBBS degree, something she has quietly worked towards while managing a packed film schedule. She was conferred with her medical degree, and visuals from the convocation ceremony are now circulating widely on social media. In the clips going viral, the 24-year-old actress is seen in her graduation robe and cap, walking up to the stage and receiving her degree.

Sreeleela earns MBBS degree

At just 24, Sreeleela’s journey already reads like a long one. She made her big screen debut as an adult with the 2019 Kannada-language film Kiss. She later entered Telugu cinema with Pelli SandaD, earning praise for her performance. Over the past 9 years, she has been part of several major projects, including Bhagavanth Kesari and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sreeleela's growth as an actor has been evident. Between shoots and being a mother (we'll get to this in the following paragraphs), the actress stayed focused on finishing her MBBS degree with the goal of becoming a doctor. That commitment has now come full circle. Multiple videos show her smiling as she received her degree at her convocation ceremony.

Did you know Sreeleela is a mother to three girls?

In 2022, at the age of 21, Sreeleela adopted two differently-abled children, Guru and Shobhitha, from an orphanage. Last year, she also adopted a baby girl. In a conversation with Galatta Plus, she was asked how she manages a demanding film career while also being responsible for three children. She shared that while her children do not live with her, they are well taken care of. She also admitted she wishes they stayed with her. “I fall short of words and get jittery when I talk about it. But it’s taken care of," she said, adding, “I’m not a mother-mother because there’s an entirely different story to that."

She further explained, “It was a film (Kiss in 2019) I did early on in my career in Kannada that my director decided to take me to an ashram. The kids live there. We speak on the phone, and I keep visiting them there. It was a secret for the longest time. The institution wanted me to talk about it so that more people are encouraged. I don’t want to be given credit for anything, but I want people to start looking in that direction."

Sreeleela is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan

On the professional front, Sreeleela is preparing for her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and is a Pritam musical. Apart from this, Sreeleela is also set to star in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan, which is scheduled to release on March 26, 2026. In addition, she will be seen in Dhanush’s next project, tentatively titled D55.

Also read: D55: Sreeleela cast opposite Dhanush for first time in Rajkumar Periasamy's film