Shanavas, son of Malayalam icon Prem Nazir, passes away at 71 Veteran Malayalam actor Shanavas, son of legendary star Prem Nazir, has died at 71. His contribution to cinema and TV leaves behind a legacy cherished by many.

New Delhi:

Renowned Malayalam actor Shanavas passed away at the age of 71 on Monday night. He was the son of Prem Nazir, who is considered to be the biggest star in Malayalam film history. Known for his work in films like 'Chithram', 'Prathigna', 'Inspector Balram', 'Neelagiri' and others, Shanavas was undergoing treatment for kidney and heart-related ailments, according to Manorama Online.

Shanavas was born in Thiruvananthapuram and completed his education at Chirayinkeezhu English Medium School, Montfort School, Yercaud.

Shanavas’s acting debut in 1981 with Prema Geethangal

For the unversed, he made his acting debut with the 1981 film 'Prema Geethangal', which was written and directed by Balachandra Menon. Besides Shanavas, the film also features Ambika, Alleppey Ashraf, and Trichur Elsi in the key roles.

Shanavas worked in over 50 Malayalam and Tamil films

In his acting career, he has featured in more than 50 Tamil and Malayalam films, including 'Irattimadhuram', 'Gaanam', 'Mylanjii', 'Prasnam Gurutharam', 'Adhipathyam', 'Maniyara', 'Prathigna', 'Himam', 'Passport' and others. According to IMDb, actor Shanavas also voiced the famous character of 'Yoga Sir' in the popular television animated series 'Bandbudh and Budbak'. He has also acted in television serials like Shankhumukham, Veluthu Katrina, Kadamattathu Kathanar, and Summer in America and others.

Shanavas' comeback and final film appearance in 2022

According to Manorama Online, he made his comeback in 2011 with the release of China Town, following a long hiatus. Talking about his last on-screen presence, the actor was last seen in the 2022 movie 'Janaganamana' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas, Vincy Aloshious, Rajesh Babu, Dhruvas, Sri Divya, Shammi Thilakan, Priyanka Nair and others in key roles. This drama thriller film was directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by Sharis Mohammed.

Also Read: Box Office 4 August 2025: Saiyaara Rs 302 cr, Mahavatar Narsimha at Rs 99 cr, SOS2 and Dhadak 2 drop