Box Office 4 August 2025: Saiyaara Rs 302 cr, Mahavatar Narsimha at Rs 99 cr, SOS2 and Dhadak 2 drop

There are several films from different genres currently running in the theatres these days. From action comedies, romantic dramas to animated dramas, a variety of films are giving tough competition to each other at the box office.

In terms of Monday's box office collections, films which saw an increase in their numbers on Sunday witnessed a massive drop on Monday. In this article, let's find out how these films performed at the box office in the Monday test.

Son of Sardaar 2 sees sharp Monday drop

Ajay Devgn's recently released film 'Son of Sardaar 2' saw a 12.12% decrease in its box office collections on Monday as compared to Sunday. The action comedy film, which collected Rs 9.25 crore on Sunday, managed to earn Rs 2.50 crore on its day 4 (Monday).

At present, the multi-starrer film's total collection stands at Rs 27.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film features Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and others in the lead roles.

Dhadak 2 collection on 4 August: Slows down

Shazia Iqbal's romantic drama film 'Dhadak 2', featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, also witnessed a drop of 10.67% in its Monday collections. The film, which is based on the caste disparity and is also a sequel to 2018's Dhadak, collected Rs 1.40 crore on its fourth day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total box office collection of Dhadak 2 stands at Rs 12.80 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha nears Rs 100 cr milestone

Ashwin Kumar's animated drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' is performing quite well at the Indian box office nowadays, giving tough competition to other films. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 8.25 crore on its eleventh day. At present, the total box office collection of this animated drama inches towards the Rs 100 crore mark. It has collected Rs 99.51 crore so far.

Saiyaara Box Office collection on 4 August: Rs 302.25 crore

Mohit Suri's romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' continues to mint numbers at the box office even after eighteen days of its release. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's starrer, which utilised the third Sunday by earning Rs 8 crore, saw a drop of 18.52% on Monday and collected Rs 2.50 crore. Despite this, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, and its total collection stands at Rs 302.25 crore.

