Sekhar Kammula’s 'Kuberaa' starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna to release on this day Sekhar Kammula's highly anticipated film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, is set for a global release on June 20, 2025, promising an epic tale of power, wealth, and fate.

Director Sekhar Kammula’s highly anticipated film Kuberaa, starring Tamil superstar Dhanush and Telugu icon Nagarjuna, is set to hit screens worldwide on June 20, 2025. The production house, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, announced on Thursday, much to the excitement of fans and cinephiles alike.

The announcement was made in a special post on the official social media handles of the production house, where they teased the film's premise, stating: “A story of power. A battle for wealth. A game of fate.. #SekharKammulasKuberaa is ready to deliver an enchanting theatrical experience from ???????????????? ????????????????, ????????????????. ”

The release date announcement came on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Interestingly, Dhanush is known to be an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

This special connection has only fueled anticipation for the film, adding an emotional layer for Dhanush's fans.

Kuberaa marks the first-time collaboration between National Award-winning actor Dhanush and celebrated filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The film is already generating buzz as it promises to be an epic tale of power, wealth, and fate, combining suspense, drama, and thrilling narrative elements.

Joining Dhanush and Nagarjuna in key roles are Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna. Rumours surrounding the film suggest that Dhanush plays a beggar who rises to become a mafia king, while Nagarjuna is speculated to portray an investigating officer. Although these details have not been officially confirmed, the speculations have only intensified the excitement around the film.

On the technical front, Kuberaa boasts a talented team with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, whose recent success with Thandel has set high expectations for his work in this film. Cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi, while Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are responsible for the film's production design. Costumes for the movie are designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain.

The film’s screenplay is co-written by Chaithanya Pingali, ensuring a well-crafted narrative to complement the high-octane performances. Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are producing the film under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer and further updates, as Kuberaa promises to be a gripping cinematic experience featuring powerhouse performances, mesmerising music, and a compelling story that could leave a lasting impact on audiences.

With the release set for June 20, the countdown to the highly anticipated film has officially begun, and Kuberaa is sure to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.