Image Source : YOUTUBE/TOUCH TECH MALAYALAM Scary video of actor Jayasurya dragged by power tiller as it goes out of control goes viral

The cast and crew of the Malayalam film Vellam were in complete shock when the power tiller operated by the lead actor Jayasurya went out of control and dragging him along. The team in the video is seen running behind the actor to save him as the machine lost dragged him. The makers were shooting a scene for the film which required Jayasurya to handle the power tiller. The team immediately swung into action and saved Jayasurya from injuries. A video of this incident was released by the Vellam team which later went viral.

Reportedly, Jayasurya insisted on doing the scene so as to retain originality. The shooting has been reportedly completed and Vellam is set to release in 2021. The shooting of Vellam was completed a few weeks ago and it is currently in post-production stage.

Vellam is produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead. It is directed by Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya starrer Captain. Roby Varghese Raj is doing the cinematography for this entertainer.

Meanwhile, Jayasurya is also working on the film Sunny. The first look of this film, directed by Ranjith Shankar, was unveiled a few days ago. Interestingly, Sunny is Jayasurya’s 100th film. He is also the lead star in a fantasy thriller, based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar. The actor bagged his break-through with Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan, which features the actor playing the character of a mute man.

However, Jayasurya rose to prominence after the success of his much-acclaimed films like Swapnakkoodu, Pulival Kalyanam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Chocolate and Gulumaal, which feature Jayasurya in comical roles.

See the video here: