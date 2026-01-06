Rukmini Vasanth movies so far: Full list as Toxic first look trends As Rukmini Vasanth’s first look from Yash’s Toxic trends online, here’s a complete list of her films and how her career has steadily risen since 2019.

Rukmini Vasanth's first look as Mellisa from Yash's Toxic was unveiled by the makers on January 6. The actress started her career in 2019 with Birbal Trilogy, and has only witnessed an upward graph.

As her first look from Toxic trends online, we bring to you a list of all films that Rukmini Vasanth has been a part of.

Rukmini Vasanth films: A career that’s quietly built momentum

Rukmini has primarily worked in Kannada cinema throughout her glorious career spanning seven years. Born in 1996, the 29-year-old actress is the latest social media sensation on the Internet. Take a look at her glorious filmography, which started in 2019.

Birbal Trilogy (2019) Upstarts Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B Baanadariyalli Leela Bagheera Bhairathi Ranagal Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Ace Madharaasi Kantara: Chapter 1 Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups (yet to release) Dragon (yet to release) Untitled Mani Ratnam film (yet to release)