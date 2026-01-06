Rukmini Vasanth movies so far: Full list as Toxic first look trends

Rukmini Vasanth's first look as Mellisa from Yash's Toxic was unveiled by the makers on January 6. The actress started her career in 2019 with Birbal Trilogy, and has only witnessed an upward graph.
As her first look from Toxic trends online, we bring to you a list of all films that Rukmini Vasanth has been a part of.
Rukmini Vasanth films: A career that’s quietly built momentum
Rukmini has primarily worked in Kannada cinema throughout her glorious career spanning seven years. Born in 1996, the 29-year-old actress is the latest social media sensation on the Internet. Take a look at her glorious filmography, which started in 2019.
- Birbal Trilogy (2019)
- Upstarts
- Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A
- Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B
- Baanadariyalli Leela
- Bagheera
- Bhairathi Ranagal
- Appudo Ippudo Eppudo
- Ace
- Madharaasi
- Kantara: Chapter 1
- Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups (yet to release)
- Dragon (yet to release)
- Untitled Mani Ratnam film (yet to release)
Rukmini Vasanth’s first look from Toxic sets the tone
In the poster, Rukmini’s character is seen walking with quiet confidence through a narrow, crowded corridor. She wears a long-sleeved dark teal gown with a high slit, keeping the look sharp and understated. A clutch completes the ensemble. The frame is simple, but it makes a clear statement.
Fans loved Rukmini's look from the film, and dropped comments such as "Absolute cinema", "Rukku's entry", "It's dangerous", "World is Yash Boss territory", "Rocky, Rukku wowwww wt a combo!!"
Who stars in Yash’s Toxic?
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features a strong ensemble led by Yash. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi, all playing pivotal roles.
Reportedly, the trailer for Toxic will be released on Yash's birthday on January 8. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers on this.
Toxic, however, will release on March 19. It will clash with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2 at the box office.
