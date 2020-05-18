Veteran Marathi writer Ratnakar Matkari dies, he tested positive for coronavirus

Veteran Marathi writer Ratnakar Matkari passed away on Sunday late evening at the age of 81 in Mumbai. The national-award winning writer, who was a pioneer of the children''s drama movement in Marathi, died at a hospital in suburban Marol here late Sunday night, a BMC official said. Matkari had tested coronavirus positive last week, the official said.
From story books for kids to plays, his work in Marathi literature was phenomenal, a writer said.
In his condolence message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well."
"His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novel has enriched the world of Marathi literature," Thackeray said.
(With PTI Inputs)