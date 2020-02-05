Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn's RRR release date postponed. January 2021 it is!

Bahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli has finally revealed the new release date of his next period drama RRR and it is January 2021. The film, that stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alai Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is undoubtedly the most awaited film in the world of cinema. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in July this year but got postponed. The film will not release on January 8th, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Announcing the new release date on social media, the makers promised to keep on giving updates about the film till its release and wrote, "RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile."

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

RRR is based in the pre-independent India of 1920. The film will tell the story of freedom fighter heroes Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will essay Alluri Sitarama Raju on screen. The film also stars Alia Bhaat, Olivia Morris and Thor star Ray Stevenson. RRR is set to be one of the most expensive films made in India and is budgeted at almost Rs 400 crore.

While Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been shooting for the film from November 2018, Ajay Devgn joined the shoot just recently. The actors also shared the pictures from the sets in which the three superstars are seen posing for the camera along with SS Rajamouli.

Earlier, talking about her r9ole in RRR. Alia Bhatt said, "I am prepping for it. It's tough, but I think I'll be good at it. I am having fun." Alia added, "He (Rajamouli) was on my bucket list of directors. Not only because of Baahubali, of course, that was a very big factor but also because of his imagination. Right from Magadheera to Eega, these concepts are simply mind-blowing. He is truly an artist and understands his audience, the people he is making the film for. His emotions and story are so powerful, likewise with RRR, he has a very powerful story to tell."

All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/9jVnlpdTmY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2020

