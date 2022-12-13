Ram Charan congratulates SS Rajamouli on Golden Globe nominations: 'Can't wait to see you conquer world cinema

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MALLITIMES RRR director SS Rajamouli with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus movie RRR seems unstoppable in breaking records. This time again the movie has gained the spotlight by securing dual nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The movie has bagged two nominations under the Best Foreign Film category and the Best Original Song category. Earlier the movie was honored with the Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association.

'RRR' star, Ram Charan congratulated director S.S. Rajamouli on the movie bagging two Golden Globe nominations. This was the second collaboration between the duo after 'Magadheera' which was also a blockbuster hit. Taking to his social media handle, Ram Charan tweeted: "What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can't wait to see you conquer world cinema. Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!"

Golden Globes announced on its official social media handle, "Best Original Song – Motion Picture--Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)".

In another post, Golden Globe Awards congratulated the nominees. "Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.

The Golden Globe nominations were the latest global acknowledgments of the cinematic magic that Rajamouli has unleashed. Earlier in the day, Jr NTR, who starred along with Ram Charan in 'RRR', had congratulated Rajamouli, as did his 'Baahubali' star, Prabhas.

Released theatrically in March, "RRR" raised over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

Also Read: This Tollywood actor-director penned dialogues for Avatar 2 Telugu version

Also Read: Kantara 2 in works? Rishab Shetty seeks divine permission for the sequel and gets it

Latest Entertainment News