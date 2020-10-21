Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJAHEGDE Radhe Shyam Makers share Prabhas' first look as Vikramaditya ahead of his birthday

It's Prabhas' birthday on October 23rd and his fans can't keep their calm. Meanwhile, the makers of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam have increased the excitement even more by sharing the first look of the actor. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Vikramaditya in the much-awaited Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. The film that will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam version recently welcomed Justin Prabhakar of Dear Comrade fame. Meanwhile, it was Pooja who shared Prabhas' first look on Instagram alongside which she wrote, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam!."

In the intriguing poster, the Baahbali actor looks dapper in a never seen before avatar. He was seen posing amidst a vintage background and was wearing a semi-formal attire. It included black pants teamed with burgundy colors t-shirt and an indigo colour casual blazer. This he teamed up with a pair of laced leather shoes, stylish pair of sunglasses, and side-swept hairstyle. Have a look at the same here:

Just yesterday, Pooja gave a hint about something exciting coming up related to the film as she shared a video and wrote alongside, "Something exciting coming up tomorrow ! Watch this space."

Meanwhile, the cast is shooting for the film in Italy and are leaving no stone unturned in completing all the important schedules as soon as possible in order to release the film next year.

Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies banners. Apart from Pojja and Prabhas, the love saga also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murali Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.

Well, after the poster we can't really wait for 'Beats Of Radhe Shyam,' that happens to be the first motion poster of the film and is all set to drop on October 23!

