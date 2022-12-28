PS 2 teaser and release date out. Watch Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi in Ponniyin Selvan 2 FIRST clip

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TRENDSWOODCOM Jayam Ravi will feature in Ponniyin Selvan 2

The second part of acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film franchise Ponniyin Selvan is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday. The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

PS 2 teaser is revealed

Madras Talkies, one of the banners behind the film, shared the release date on its official Twitter page. "Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023 (sic)," read the tweet. The makers also gave a sneak peek into the much-anticipated sequel. In the PS 2 teaser, we get glimpses of Jayam Ravi, Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The tone and feel of the sequel is very much in line with the first part, which was a massive hit globally.

Read: Top South Indian films of 2022: RRR to Major and KGF Chapter 2 to Kantara, films that won hearts

PS 2 cast details and more information

Backed by Lyca Productions, the Ponniyin Selvan series boasts of a star-studded cast featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. Mani Ratnam has co-written the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel. The film’s music will be scored by Ratnam’s frequent collaborator AR Rahman.

Read: Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty starrer's sequel in plans; here's what to expect from period action drama

After PS 1 mega success, PS 2 arrives

Ponniyin Selvan-I was released worldwide in September 2022 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film grossed Rs 327 crores in India and Rs 169 crores (USD 20.70 million) overseas, for a global box office gross of over Rs 500 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News