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Prabhas reviews Sharwanand's film Biker: 'Enjoyed the way Biker is presented from start to end'

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

South superstar Prabhas has watched the Telugu film Biker and shared his review on his Instagram handle. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the film stars Sharwanand and Malvika Nair in the lead roles. Here’s what he had to say about the film.

Prabhas reviewed Telugu drama Biker which stars Sharwanand and Malvika Nair.
Prabhas reviewed Telugu drama Biker which stars Sharwanand and Malvika Nair. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The Telugu sports drama Biker, starring Sharwanand and Malvika Nair, which hit the big screens on April 3, 2026, has been receiving praise from several notable celebrities for its storyline and the actors' performances. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan, and Nani have lauded the film, and now Pan-India star Prabhas has shared his thoughts.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Spirit actor revealed that he enjoyed the film and appreciated how it was presented from start to finish. He also congratulated the team for "such a good film."

Prabhas reviews Sharwanand's Telugu film Biker

While sharing the film's poster, Prabhas wrote, "Enjoyed the way #Biker is presented from start to end… Congratulations to Sharwa, Rajashekhar garu, Abhilash, and UV Creations for such a good film (sic)." Take a look below:

India Tv - Screengrab taken from Prabhas' Instagram story.
(Image Source : PRABHAS' INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Prabhas' Instagram story.

This is a developing story.

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