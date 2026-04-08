Prabhas reviews Sharwanand's film Biker: 'Enjoyed the way Biker is presented from start to end'

New Delhi:

The Telugu sports drama Biker, starring Sharwanand and Malvika Nair, which hit the big screens on April 3, 2026, has been receiving praise from several notable celebrities for its storyline and the actors' performances. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan, and Nani have lauded the film, and now Pan-India star Prabhas has shared his thoughts.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Spirit actor revealed that he enjoyed the film and appreciated how it was presented from start to finish. He also congratulated the team for "such a good film."

Prabhas reviews Sharwanand's Telugu film Biker

While sharing the film's poster, Prabhas wrote, "Enjoyed the way #Biker is presented from start to end… Congratulations to Sharwa, Rajashekhar garu, Abhilash, and UV Creations for such a good film (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : PRABHAS' INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Prabhas' Instagram story.

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