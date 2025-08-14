Pavithra Gowda arrested by Bengaluru Police in Renukaswamy murder case, after SC cancels her bail Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda was arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Thursday in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

New Delhi:

Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Thursday. According to ANI, the Police arrested her after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to her by the High Court in the murder case.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and six others by the Karnataka High Court in Renukaswamy murder case.

