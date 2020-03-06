Nishabdham Trailer: Anushka Shetty and R. Madhavan’s thriller drama will give you goosebumps

Image Source : TWITTER Anushka Shetty and R. Madhavan’s Nishabdham trailer will give you goosebumps

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Nishabdham has finally hit the internet and how. Starring Anushka Shetty and R. Madhavan in lead roles, the film is a thriller drama that will send chills down your spine. Fans were eagerly waiting for the film’s trailer to pop on YouTube for a long time and it has fulfilled the expectations of the viewers completely. Along with the trailer, the makers also announced the release date of the film.

Tollywood superstar Nani took to Twitter to share the trailer with the fans and wrote, “Here’s the #Nishabdam Trailer Our Sweetest Sweety in an edge of the seat thriller. Best wishes to the entire team.”

The trailer begins as Anushka Shetty witnesses a spooky incident. She is then admitted to the hospital after getting attacked and tries to explain what happened with her in sign language to the investigating officer. As the trailer goes further, many news aspects come into the limelight like Anushka and R. Madhavan’s life in the flashback scenes. The trailer leaves the viewers thinking if what has happened with Anushka is done by a paranormal force or is it a planned attempt to murder by anyone. In the film, while Anushka plays the role of a mute artist, R Madhavan plays a musician and husband to Anushka Shetty.

Watch Nishabdham trailer (HINDI) here-

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham also stars south actress Anjali as the investigating officer and Arjun Reddy fame Anjali Pandey as Anushka’s friend. The film will hit the screens on April 2 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation production houses.

