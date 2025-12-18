Nidhhi Agerwal gets mobbed at The Raja Saab song launch in Hyderabad, actress appears visibly distressed Actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans at the song launch event of her upcoming horror-comedy film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad. A video of the incident has surfaced online.

South Indian actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who attended the song launch event of her upcoming horror-comedy film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad on Wednesday, was mobbed by fans. Several videos from the event have circulated online, showing Nidhhi struggling to reach her car as she exited the venue.

In the now-viral clip, Nidhhi can be seen visibly disturbed by the situation as people at the event surrounded her from all sides, making it difficult for her to move.

For the unversed, the actress Nidhhi Agerwal attended the launch event of the song Sahana Sahana from her film The Raja Saab, where she was mobbed by fans. Take a look below:

Internet reacts

Social media users have criticised the incident and shared their views on the platform X. One user wrote, "Absolutely terrifying to see #NidhhiAgerwal being mobbed like that at the #TheRajaSaab song launch. This isn’t fandom...it’s chaos and a complete disregard for personal safety. A little common sense and respect from the crowd could have prevented this mess. Celebrities aren’t public property; basic human decency must come first (sic)." Another wrote, "This is how you make people hate crowds (sic)."

Nidhhi Agerwal's work front

For the unversed, Nidhhi Agerwal made her acting debut with the 2017 film Munna Michael, opposite Tiger Shroff. She later featured in films like Savyasachi, Mr Majnu, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and others. She will be next seen in horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, alongside Prabhas. The film is set to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

The Raja Saab: Production details

The Telugu language film, The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi Dasari. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman, while the cinematography is done by Karthik Palani. The film is produced by Krithi Prasad and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory.

